- Increase the automatic strengthening of battle spirit equipment
- Reduce the cooling time of some skills of warriors and priests
- Fix the bug that the endless road does not increase the reward task
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 2 June 2023
V1.2.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
