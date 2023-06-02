 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 2 June 2023

Update Notes for 2023/06/01

Update Notes for 2023/06/01

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add validation messages to store to describe why something is locked.
  • Add shaded backgrounds to details info in loadout and shops.
  • New weapon loadout images for burst gatling gun and az-tech flares.
  • Track mission time in campaign. Currently just adds mission success times. This is reported in the campaign select screen details.
  • Display actual mission name in campaign select screen details.

