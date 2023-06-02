- Add validation messages to store to describe why something is locked.
- Add shaded backgrounds to details info in loadout and shops.
- New weapon loadout images for burst gatling gun and az-tech flares.
- Track mission time in campaign. Currently just adds mission success times. This is reported in the campaign select screen details.
- Display actual mission name in campaign select screen details.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 2 June 2023
Update Notes for 2023/06/01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update