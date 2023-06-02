 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MangaKa update for 2 June 2023

MangaKa Update Version 1.0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11376387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Most pop-up window is now draggable.
  • Added layer control.
  • added "render with layers" function.
  • Added floor and walls (base app), broken roads and street props (Sci-fi DLC).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2234501 Depot 2234501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2234502 Depot 2234502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link