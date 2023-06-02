Icarus Galileo Update | Fishing, Bestiary, Achievements

Galileo is finally here.

Our first named update in our new cadence brings the long-awaited fishing system, with 53 species, 3 rods, 23 lures and so much more. Catch, record, display and fillet a range of marine life, with their own mini-game and dedicated fishing book.

The Bestiary is your one-stop-shop guide to all of Icarus’ fauna, giving unique lore, perks, unlocks and advantages as you hunt, kill, skin and display your conquests.

Finally, Steam Achievements, Trading Cards, Badges, Backgrounds and Emoticons have all been added for you to complete, trade, unlock and display on your Steam profiles.

We’ve also made balance changes to address all this new content, and included a small decorative DLC for people who wish to decorate their base with mineral lamps or artwork, and support our continued development of Icarus.

Jump in, enjoy, and we’ll see you out on the water.

Fishing

Fishing provides a new way to engage with Icarus that’s not focused on combat. With enough challenge to keep you engaged and the serenity of a peaceful evening by the lakeside, the time just flies by as you cast your line.

Let’s start with the numbers.

There are 53 species of fish to catch in Icarus and they can be found in any body of water. From lakes and rivers, to babbling brooks and raging waterfalls, the world is your oyster.

There are three different fishing rods to use, from basic wooden rods to more advanced versions. The better the quality of your rod, the easier it is to catch the rarer species.

There are 23 lures you can craft and attach to your rod. Each lure is unique, with its own design and advantages for catching different fish species. Experimenting with different lures, fishing spots and rods gives you the best chance of catching all 53 species. Each catch will unlock more information in the fishing book, giving you tips and tricks to employ on your next expedition.

There are also two different fishing traps you can place in any body of water, that will catch fish native to that area of the map. These will also slowly fill up with trash as the water current flows through them so they require a little maintenance to keep them effective.

You can also craft and bring a tackle box that functions as a storage container, which is suitable for keeping your fish fresh when you're away from your base. It can also serve your lures, rods, and traps, keeping them organized in one place.

You also have the option to display your impressive catches with three new wall mounts or keep a selection of fish in two new aquariums. Choose whichever suits your preference.

Finally, the new Fishing Bench is your hub for all things fishing. The left side of the bench is your workspace for crafting rods, lures, and traps. The right side is for filleting your catches into saltwater or freshwater fillets to be used in a range of new recipes to prepare for you and your fellow prospectors.

Fishing Mechanics

With all this content, we’ve spent considerable time working on the gameplay mechanics to create a unique experience that feels different from other parts of Icarus. To catch fish, players need to snag one on their hook, and then battle them in a mini-game as you wrestle to reel them in. If successful, you’ll then be able to admire your catch and check out its stats.

There are 53 different species of fish, each with varying weights and lengths. They come in four different rarities and have unique quality rankings. Additionally, fish can be found in either saltwater or freshwater.

Freshwater fish are more commonly found in the Forest and Arctic environments, while the desert is more likely to be home to saltwater varieties. To find all 53 species, you’ll have to get exploring, as some rarer species are only found in some of the more remote locations of Icarus.

The quality ranking of the fish determines how much resource it provides you, and how difficult reeling it in will be. The closer to a 100% quality ranking, the larger and heavier the fish will be. Heavier fish will provide more fillets or chunks if filleted, and be far more visually impressive when mounted on your wall or placed in your aquarium.

Finding high-quality versions of the rare species is incredibly challenging, so unlocking clues will be critical. Thankfully, the more fishing you do, and the more fish you catch, the more information you will unlock in your fishing book. This can give you clues as to locations, the type of lures that prove more effective, and other tips and tricks.

Traps also provide an opportunity to catch these rare species, however, they act far more passively and require more patience to return results. If you prefer to set and forget rather than casting out a line and waiting for a bite though, then these will be your best friend. Move your traps around, try different locations, and figure out your luckiest spots for catching all the fish you need.

Bestiary

The Bestiary is the all-in-one guidebook for all of Icarus’ creatures, earth-like or exotic.

When players kill, skin, fall victim to, or craft trophies of different creatures, they’ll increase their knowledge about the species and increase progress in the Bestiary.

Increasing your Bestiary progress unlocks knowledge about the species, lore about their creation, traits and weaknesses for players to exploit, and perks for when you encounter them.

Here’s your guide for what you will unlock as you progress through the Bestiary:

1% The creature's name and habitat

10% Lore about the creature

20% Creature traits: weaknesses, strengths and unique behavior

30% Additional Lore about the creature

40% Gain a perk related to the creature

60% The creature's unique loot table

80% Additional Lore about the creature

100% Another perk related to the creature

Additionally, every 20% progress provides 1% extra damage and 1% damage reduction against the creature.

Steam Achievements and Trading Cards

Steam Achievements and Trading Cards are here.

40 Steam Achievements have been added. Some of these are easy to accomplish and will be completed just by playing the game like normal. Others will require you to complete unique objectives and tackle challenges that you may not have faced before.

The achievements all boast hand-drawn pieces by our art team. The inspiration for many came from our community. We wanted the achievements to feel native to Icarus, and reflect the experience that so many of you have had in the millions of hours invested into the game.

Some achievements will automatically be granted or gain a percentage of completion when they go live, as they retrospectively look at your previous play time. Others will start fresh, giving you the chance to earn them from day one.

You can find these in-game under the Accolades menu where your progress is tracked.

Steam Trading Cards and Emoticons have also been added to the Steam Workshop.

There are nine Steam Trading Cards to collect, all drawn in-house by our incredible concept art team (you may recognize the style from our weekly blog posts and game art).

Each of these can be earned for completing an hour of playtime in-game, but you’ll only be able to collect half through this method and will need to trade with other players if you want to complete the set.

There are also four profile backgrounds to collect, an Icarus Steam Badge to craft, and eight emoticons.

By collecting a set of trading cards, you can craft an Icarus Steam Badge, an Icarus background, and an emoticon to use across Steam. The more you play, the more you collect, and the more you’ll unlock.

Balance Changes

All this new content means we need to review our level cap and point allocation for your characters.

Last week we made the increase of talent points from 60 to 75 per character, by adjusting how many points were allocated at odd and even-numbered levels.

This week, we’re also increasing the level cap to 60. This will mean 15 more talent points (90 total) and 5 more solo talent points will be available to earn and spend, allowing you to enjoy the new content without having to skimp on other areas of your character's development.

We’ll keep reviewing these numbers closely as we add more content, and make adjustments where necessary to find the balance between over-saturation and point starvation.

Changelog v1.3.0.111847

New/Galileo/DLC

Fixing FishData pointing to the incorrect fish causing double ups in the fishing records

Fixing issue where Fish that have not been added to the game where being displayed in the bestiary

Adjusting FishData table validation to show issues where fish have / haven't been added to the game

Colour adjustments to saltwater fish

Bestiary landing page image adjusted

Adjust the Fish Quaility and catch rate equation to balance out the quaility of catches for both low end rods & talents to high end rods and talents

Added pronghorn creatures to PFG/Bestiary

D_BestiaryData updated

Fixed the scale of dark paintings so the image fits the frame

Landshark added to bestiary images

D_Bestiary updated with new creature images

saving bestiary scenes

Changed painting scale to fix protruding pictures from the frames

Greatly increased the effectiveness of lures.

Fixed some lure stats.

Rebalanced recipes on lures, ensuring lures of a similar tier have similar costs, and lower tier lures cost less.

Reorganized lures so they show in order of tier and stat

Removed the bonus fish quality provided by the base fishing rod.

Reduced the fish quality provided by rare fish lures but greatly increased the rare fish chance.

Lowered the fish quality provided by talents

Changed inspect to stop inspecting once you press left or right mouse button rather than after a short delay

Updating Fish Utility Widget for Zone counts so it displays percentages next to zones and all terrains now have their own column

Fixed missing fishing zone data for Olympus and Styx

Add editor debugging for fishing zones in Lakes and Rivers

Standardized Fishing Zone Quality values to 0.3, 0.5 and 0.7

Added a small build up to the unlock bestiary sound since the visuals start earlier. This ties in better to the UI

Fix Fish03_Var2 pointing to Var1 icon

Update fish spawn zones to ensure that each fish is in at least 1 mid or high quality zone

Removed 2 extra still frames on first person reel anim

Changed the animation blend float on the rod to match arm reel anims

Slowed the fishing rod reel animation to match the speed of the arms

Adding Pronghorn bestiary cre event and data table entry

Added missing material function used for fishing line

Increase all 0.5 fish zone quality to 0.6 per balance tweaks

Increased fishing max_quality_roll constexpr to 135 from 120. When calculating upper range limit when rolling fish quality, values above 100 are now reduced by 90% (150 becomes 105)

Readded timer event time based on fishing rod (was removed for debugging purposes)

Added VFX for Fishing, LureHit, LureGrab and Thrashing

Updated Decorations pack PackageData row to use correct Steam Package ID

Adjusted the timing of the Rod Reeling animation to match up with the hand while reeling in, still needs somm position reset in between casts to ensure consistent timing throughout

Deleted old fish recipes. - ADVANCED ORDER: Updated quest requirements to instead be a new fish recipe

Updated task-list accolades to use an Icarus font for list items, also made completed items more readable and gave them a strike-through. Accolade task-list items now scale down to prevent text items clipping

Added art icons for fishing talent tree

Updates and improvements to fishing audio based on new vfx

adding prometheus image to stage select screen

Added text "Press J to open Field Guide." for when a creature or fish is unlocked

Reeling anim now auto sets back to its original position when reinitializing a reel animation so the fishing rod always syncs up with the hand

Fixed Fish_13_Var4 D_FishData entry to correctly point to the Fish_13_Var4 fish item

Fix Bestiary Images using the uncompressed UI texture setting

Delete unused FieldGuideBackground texture

Disabled the ability to reel while still in the 'release' animation so that the rod reel animation doesnt become disjointed from the arm reel animation

Updated AllTalentsInTreeAccolade to only count talents that aren't blocked behind required flags. This means that the Blueprint Tree Accolades should no longer count Blueprints that require a specific player talent

Item icons optimization

Updated Fish Finder to say Low, Med or High for quality, including colored text.

Updated Fish Finder fish list to always be ordered by the type of fish

Small balance adjustments to fishing to better reflect vfx pass

Reduced sizes of individual entries in field guide.

Fixed highlight being stuck when hovering over bestiary entries on the stat screen.

Added additional spacing for bestiary traits

Removed Cave biome requirement from biome visiting achievement requirement, as players can not visit a biome listed as Cave

Edited fish descriptions slightly to better match colour variations

Re-added Pronghorn's desert Bestiary data, as they can spawn in the desert

Fish thrashing particle effects are now only active when there is a valid fish on the line. Made MULTI_OnBobLure a reliable multicast

Added skeletal mesh with start, loop, and stop animation for the T2 communication device

Change the way creature images fade in as percent unlock increases to a basic black to color (Galileo feature level locked)

Fix incorrect fish mesh assignment

Fixing skeleton weighting for the T2 fishing rod to match the others during the bend forward animation

Upping player max level to 60 for Galileo, and adjusting talent growth for both player & solo talent point growth

Fixing up values in Accolades and adjusting Steam Values to reflect proper values

Unlocking Paints, Painting Frames & Geode Lamps for their release with Galileo

Removing Fish Dish and Crumbed Fish Fillet (Old Fish Recipes) from 'Yes Chef' Accolade

Fixing Arctic Scorpions Carcass Description

Swapping Fish Mounts Variation 1 & 2 because 2 looks visually better

Readding animation and delay for opening the field guide to match the audio that is played when opened

Updated Arctic Scorpion to differentiate themselves more from desert versions, they now have more health and projectile resistance, but are slower by default and enrage when hit.

Arctic Scorpions now grant slightly more bones when harvested.

Slightly increased critical area on scorpions

Change fishing reset sound to only play if resetting a previously cast line

Added Bestiary trait icons

Update references to biomes not using text which can be translated

Update fishing lure splash VFX implementation to replicate correctly

Adding Fishing Lure attach audio event

Fixing stretched bestiary image popup when unlocking

Fixing 'Yes Chef' Achievement to remove New Frontiers Food

Added manual invalidation to text boxes on UMG_AccoladePopup after initialisation, also added a scale box to title to make sure title doesn't ever obstruct accolade image

Fix a crash when clients exit when a tackle box has been placed in the world (experimental build only)

Field guide open animation fix

Fish wall mounts are now correctly destroyed at 0 durability

Update bestiary trait text for AP and explosive weakness to better communicate that it is a weakness.

Disable creature audio button if bestiary record has not been unlocked.

Fix bestiary trait icon being scaled incorrectly.

Fix bestiary stat unlock listing unlock requirement as 80 instead of 100%

Items crafted at the fishing bench can now correcly be destroyed to return resources

Tackleboxes will now only drop items in an overflow bag when destroyed, not when picked up

Fixed spelling mistake in Large Advanced Aquarium flavour text

Fixed geode lamps not saving their enabled state between prospect reloads

Widget invalidation is now temporarily disabled on UMG_AccoladePopup when widget is visible on screen, should fix issues where longer Accolade titles/descriptions clip or have incorrect spacing

Fixed

Fixing Carved Wood decorations to be called 'Carved' and not 'Caved'

Fix Large Desert Antelope bones mesh receiving incorrect material assignment after refactor

Fix ice/heat affect can jam onscreen when mounting/unmounting with afflications

Various fixes to Stats data, descriptions, symbols, etc

Formatted DataValidation event graph to be more readable

Cull Distance on Waterfall BPs

Improve constraint setup on Mammoth

Move LightShadows option to be beside PlayerLightShadows option under Settings > Display and grey out PlayerLightShadows option when LightShadows are off

Fixed enzyme geysers not loading state. This was being caused by attempting to match save data to geysers using UId's which were failing to match up. Have disabled UId matching in favour of instance name matching, as the geysers are static fixed objects which have reliable names

Fix LC stalags referencing the same material twice on an invalid slot

Extra safety checks for alterations benches to prevent a possible crash

Cave culling distance settings optimizations

Add culling distance override support to Lakes

Culling settings on Caveworm BPs

Delete faulty cave light setups

Fix an issue with cooking some cave prefabs that was preventing all materials from being correctly applied

Fix various edge cases with being mounted (or not) when entering/exiting/being in caves and lighting

Fixing Dialogue line spacing being way to big which wass an issue caused by the last patch

Fixed bug where mission boards didn't have their mission list updated when another board was interacted with.

Fixed bug where drop pod dynamic lights weren't functioning correctly if the pod hadn't landed before (was spawned on ground by mission)

Preserve tackle box contents (inventory) when the tackle box is destroyed

Fixed quest objectives panel not appearing for clients

Fixed environment temperature not updating on HUD for clients

Fixed weight stat being visible on envirosuit loadout selection UI. Stats can now be flagged to be hidden in various UI elements via the D_Stats table

Added source file changes related to previous UI stat hiding changes

Added additional logging for failure to create unreal session error (error 005)

Removed some caching of text from the chat box as it was causing messages to not show correctly

Removed some caching with the displayed weight on the encumberance bar on the HUD as it was showing old values until animating out

Fixed picking up a partial stack of items not triggering an inventory weight recalculation

Fixed issue with pickup animation not selecting the right animation to play in certain situations

Picking up items with both hands empty will now randomly select a hand to play the pick up animation with

D_Atmosphere names are now FText instead of FName (so can be localized)

Put some more bullet proofing around context interaction and entering/leaving photo mode

Upping map level clamp to 60 in rich presence

Removed spoilage from Pickled Freshwater Fillets

The time remaning for resources (biofuel/water/oxygen) will now display correctly in the fuel inventory just like when burning wood in the campfire

Fixed crash caused by the chat box once messages move beyond the top of the window

Restored some caching to chat messages

Fixed mammoth carcass fur not being cleaned up correctly.

Fixed mammoth carcass not using correct carcass mesh.

Dampened physics setup for mammoth's trunk

