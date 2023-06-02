- Spinning Strike now also receives a damage percentage boost based on the number of skill levels trained.
- Generator improvements to the Defeat the War Leader scenario.
- Fixed a bug that was causing non-magic War Maces to not render when equipped by a cleric.
The Hopebringer update for 2 June 2023
v1.1.3 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
