The Hopebringer update for 2 June 2023

v1.1.3 Build Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spinning Strike now also receives a damage percentage boost based on the number of skill levels trained.
  • Generator improvements to the Defeat the War Leader scenario.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing non-magic War Maces to not render when equipped by a cleric.

