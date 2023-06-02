Update v0.7.0 (6/1/2023)

Version 0.7.0 (6/1/2023)
-fixed Hi Hungry, I’m Dad achievement
-actually fixed water break from happening too often
-AI baserunning decision improvements
-Improved issue where low kicks are counted as outs even when they seem to touch the ground
-slightly decreased fielder catching radius
-fixed running in place during water break
-slightly increased ball gravity to make it feel less floaty
-ball shouldn’t get stuck on lockers in classroom and hockey net in basement
-fixed score issue where run scores before a catch and the inning ends
