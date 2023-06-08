Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Hotfix 85614

Today’s hotfix is aimed at addressing stability and performance issues, along with some pathing fixes.

Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the smaller details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.

💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Forum

🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

---```

◆ HOTFIX 85614◆