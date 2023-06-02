 Skip to content

Secrets of the Witch House update for 2 June 2023

Now with 300% more blood and gibs!

Share · View all patches · Build 11375947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update:
  • Removed shadow from blood explosion pool.
  • Added more blood effects to Witch, Maniac, and Demon.
  • Golem now has electricity effect when dying.
  • Mouse scroll-wheel can now be used for next/previous weapon select.

