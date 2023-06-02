Update 1.2 Bug Fixes Patch

Over the past couple of days I've been working on some internal stuff and things I can't reveal just yet, but as I have discovered a couple of important bugs I've decided to push a bug fix update in order to address the problems.
- Fixed a crash on declare war
- Fixed numerous localization errors
- Fixed upgrades in the 1210 and 1405 start dates
- Fixed changes to the "factory buildings" not correctly displaying
- Changed some values around in order to prepare the game for future plans
- Added ~50 new regions outside the Domain (wild space)
I hope you all are enjoying the new content in update 1.2 and if you've bought the game recently I hope you like it, if you do please leave a review, it would help me a lot more than you know!
