Solar Nations update for 2 June 2023

Update 1.2 Bug Fixes Patch

2 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Over the past couple of days I've been working on some internal stuff and things I can't reveal just yet, but as I have discovered a couple of important bugs I've decided to push a bug fix update in order to address the problems.

  • Fixed a crash on declare war
  • Fixed numerous localization errors
  • Fixed upgrades in the 1210 and 1405 start dates
  • Fixed changes to the "factory buildings" not correctly displaying
  • Changed some values around in order to prepare the game for future plans
  • Added ~50 new regions outside the Domain (wild space)

I hope you all are enjoying the new content in update 1.2 and if you've bought the game recently I hope you like it, if you do please leave a review, it would help me a lot more than you know!

