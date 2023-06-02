Update 1.2 Bug Fixes Patch

Over the past couple of days I've been working on some internal stuff and things I can't reveal just yet, but as I have discovered a couple of important bugs I've decided to push a bug fix update in order to address the problems.

Fixed a crash on declare war

Fixed numerous localization errors

Fixed upgrades in the 1210 and 1405 start dates

Fixed changes to the "factory buildings" not correctly displaying

Changed some values around in order to prepare the game for future plans

Added ~50 new regions outside the Domain (wild space)

I hope you all are enjoying the new content in update 1.2 and if you've bought the game recently I hope you like it, if you do please leave a review, it would help me a lot more than you know!