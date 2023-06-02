 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 2 June 2023

Locking Improvements, Scroll Player Height, Rattlesnake Bay 6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Props

    • Rattlesnake Mountain Bay 6

  • New Functionality

    • When replacing object, retain size

    • Mouse scroll wheel changes character height in SIM Mode

    • Locking Improvements

      • Highlight locked prop in red
      • Undo-Redo locking
      • When a group has locked objects, don't allow moving the group
      • Support locking group and stop locking child
      • Multi-select locking now works properly

  • Bug Fixes:

    • Fixed replacing object that's under the prop menu by accident
    • When replacing objects in free mouse, highlighted object is changed
    • Target text facing camera is not respected when printing to PDF
    • Able to CTRL-P multiple times while moving red line
    • Target text is small when mirrored
    • Target text auto-numbering is not honored when mirroring
    • Changed upright star logo to MSMOC
    • Face target to camera now works with RIGHT-CTRL
    • Target Text should be set at a relative height to the prop's height
    • Fixed IPSC-Clamshell scoring reporting 2M

