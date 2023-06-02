-
New Props
- Rattlesnake Mountain Bay 6
-
New Functionality
-
When replacing object, retain size
-
Mouse scroll wheel changes character height in SIM Mode
-
Locking Improvements
- Highlight locked prop in red
- Undo-Redo locking
- When a group has locked objects, don't allow moving the group
- Support locking group and stop locking child
- Multi-select locking now works properly
-
-
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed replacing object that's under the prop menu by accident
- When replacing objects in free mouse, highlighted object is changed
- Target text facing camera is not respected when printing to PDF
- Able to CTRL-P multiple times while moving red line
- Target text is small when mirrored
- Target text auto-numbering is not honored when mirroring
- Changed upright star logo to MSMOC
- Face target to camera now works with RIGHT-CTRL
- Target Text should be set at a relative height to the prop's height
- Fixed IPSC-Clamshell scoring reporting 2M
Practisim Designer update for 2 June 2023
Locking Improvements, Scroll Player Height, Rattlesnake Bay 6
