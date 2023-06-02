- Vehicles now show a notification when they're struggling to find a path for a long time.
- Pathfinder now uses priority queue to prioritize more important tasks to make logistics more efficient.
- Forestry towers can now have assigned storages for saplings.
- Fixed slider on storages that were not saved in some cases.
- Fixed that machines were outputting to ports even when recipes mapping such ports got unassigned.
- Fixed coal dumping that was producing solid coal, not mined one.
- Other internal fixes.
Captain of Industry update for 2 June 2023
Patch notes for v0.5.0b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Captain of Industry Content Depot 1594321
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2004740 Depot 2004740
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update