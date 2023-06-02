 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 2 June 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.0b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Vehicles now show a notification when they're struggling to find a path for a long time.
  • Pathfinder now uses priority queue to prioritize more important tasks to make logistics more efficient.
  • Forestry towers can now have assigned storages for saplings.
  • Fixed slider on storages that were not saved in some cases.
  • Fixed that machines were outputting to ports even when recipes mapping such ports got unassigned.
  • Fixed coal dumping that was producing solid coal, not mined one.
  • Other internal fixes.

