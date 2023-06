Share · View all patches · Build 11375612 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 01:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Some bugs slipped through the last feature update! They were quite small but very noticeable...

Bugs fixed:

Level 2 does not display correctly in level select

Money UI at the end of the level does not increment properly

Extras menu unlock available from the beginning of the game

Please head over to the Community Hub to report other bugs or provide feedback or suggestions!

Thanks,

Thomas

boxedworks