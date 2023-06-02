 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 2 June 2023

Small Update Fixes and Additions: May 31, 2023

Small Update Fixes and Additions: May 31, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Polished using spells and abilities and their cooldowns for each class
-Added Vsync option you can toggle in the Options Menu
-Added some more items that are dragable to the action bar
-The mount vender stables texture got deleted somehow so I had to reupload the model and replace it
-Mage Firebolt and Frostbolt now have changed icon cooldowns
-Shaman Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning cooldown has changed
-Balance changes with each of the classes in game
-Some models where missing for the faire
-Made the ambiance for the faire have priority over other sounds and turned it's volume down
-Changed the level of some quest (Which determines how much experience you would get)
-Made some items not able to be lootable in chest that you find

