Small Update Fixes and Additions: May 31, 2023

-Polished using spells and abilities and their cooldowns for each class

-Added Vsync option you can toggle in the Options Menu

-Added some more items that are dragable to the action bar

-The mount vender stables texture got deleted somehow so I had to reupload the model and replace it

-Mage Firebolt and Frostbolt now have changed icon cooldowns

-Shaman Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning cooldown has changed

-Balance changes with each of the classes in game

-Some models where missing for the faire

-Made the ambiance for the faire have priority over other sounds and turned it's volume down

-Changed the level of some quest (Which determines how much experience you would get)

-Made some items not able to be lootable in chest that you find