Wadality update for 2 June 2023

STORES & BALANCING & MUCH MORE!

Wadality update for 2 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So this update include updates and improvements:

  • Added "message of the day" board
  • New ATM and REDEEM machines
  • Store location added
  • Updated tutorial system
  • Majorly improved "infection" mode
  • Updated notification system
  • Weapon is balanced, only one type of blaster is allowed
  • Teleport flow is updated
  • Bar zones are unified
  • Synced interactions with vending machines
  • Updated UI
  • Huge performance and optimization work

And fixes:

  • Vending machines after checkout weird behavior is fixed
  • Teleport system is fixed
  • Several outfit at once fixed
  • Sticky connection fixed but not fully :P
  • and many other small bugs and problems was solved

