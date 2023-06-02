 Skip to content

Death Relives Demo update for 2 June 2023

BIG UPDATE v0.14.14.15

Share · View all patches · Build 11375573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big Demo Update

  • Difficulty level added,
  • Graphic arrangements were made,
  • The playground has expanded,
  • Added new puzzle,
  • Concealment items have been improved,
  • Added new speeches and music,
  • Bugs Fixed,

