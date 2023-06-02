BIG UPDATE v0.14.14.15

Big Demo Update
- Difficulty level added,
- Graphic arrangements were made,
- The playground has expanded,
- Added new puzzle,
- Concealment items have been improved,
- Added new speeches and music,
- Bugs Fixed,
Changed files in this update