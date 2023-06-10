 Skip to content

Smushi Come Home update for 10 June 2023

Smushi Come Home is OUT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Smushi Come Home is OUT NOW!

And at a launch discount of 20% ! (launch discount is also active on Switch btw)

What a day! Have you watched the Wholesome Direct just now? If so, this may be old news for you but Smushi just shadow-dropped during the showcase and we’re out of our minds tbh. Hope you’re excited too!

I don’t want to keep you too long, you’re probably waiting to start playing some Smushi right now :D

In case you haven’t watched the show though, you really should. It has more than 70 adorable cozy games for you:

Hope you have a lovely time with your new best mushroom friend and if you do, please leave a review! <3 Should you encounter any issues, we'd appreciate it if you could hop on our Discord (https://discord.gg/shumi-come-home-950557934352494592) and report them so we can fix them asap. Thank you so much!

Your exhausted and happy Moonies and SomeHumbleOnion

