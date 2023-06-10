This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Smushi Come Home is OUT NOW!

And at a launch discount of 20% ! (launch discount is also active on Switch btw)

What a day! Have you watched the Wholesome Direct just now? If so, this may be old news for you but Smushi just shadow-dropped during the showcase and we’re out of our minds tbh. Hope you’re excited too!

I don’t want to keep you too long, you’re probably waiting to start playing some Smushi right now :D

In case you haven’t watched the show though, you really should. It has more than 70 adorable cozy games for you:

Hope you have a lovely time with your new best mushroom friend and if you do, please leave a review! <3 Should you encounter any issues, we'd appreciate it if you could hop on our Discord (https://discord.gg/shumi-come-home-950557934352494592) and report them so we can fix them asap. Thank you so much!

Your exhausted and happy Moonies and SomeHumbleOnion