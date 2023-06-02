Playtest #23 - The Perfect Loadout!

All the fashion! Dedicated servers 7pm-10pm local each night for NA, EU and OCE starting June 2nd at 12PM AET.

Another month has seen a rework to the loadout editing system in preparation for a revised progression and ranking system that we hope will be more rewarding for players.

There are a few changes that players may notice, but the two biggest ones are:

Custom loadouts have been replaced with the ability to directly edit the class specific preset loadouts.

Loadout ammo, attachments and camos can now be changed directly in-game, while in a match.



From June 2nd at 12PM AET until June 9th at 12PM AET:

Official dedicated servers will be live on each night of the playtest from 7pm-10pm for NA, EU and OCE (Dedicated server local times can be viewed from within the main menu) .

. P2P is available all week long.

Dedicated server events, community discussions, polls and regional LFG channels can be found via the Community Discord.

Everyone is welcome to Request Access and participate in any or all playtests. Please also Wishlist the game if you enjoy it or want to keep up to date on its progress, as this helps us a lot.

Patch notes for this release: v0.40