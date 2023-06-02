Update v1.11 is live!

Update v1.11 just went live, which adds a lot of features that probably should have been in the game since launch!

This update adds some new elements to the gameplay scene, so if you're using very old mods, you will probably need to update those. Or, you can right-click Trombone Champ in Steam, click "Betas," and choose the "previous_version" branch, which will opt you into an older version of Trombone Champ.

Here's a rundown of what's new, with context:

Two new tracks: "Washington Post March" and "When the Saints Go Marching In!" "When the Saints Go Marching In" is the first track to have a dedicated solo improvisation section. Future tracks may include these as well! You can play whatever you want during those sections and it will not affect your score.

You can now pause and unpause during gameplay. Please note that, if you're playing a custom track with a complex background, unpausing may break or de-sync them until those mods get updated.

Tracks now play previews in the "Track Select" screen. This will likely only work with tracks from the base game for the moment, as each track has a custom sound file.

This should have been in the game since launch, but it was slightly trickier than it seems. We couldn't simply play the backing track, since that usually doesn't feature the melody... for example: "Taps" would just be total silence. Additionally, if we loaded the backing tracks as you scrolled, that potentially lead to lots and lots of loading, especially if you scroll quickly down the list.

Note statuses ("Perfecto," "Nice," "OK," etc) are more attractive + informative during gameplay. When you reach 10x, you now see a little "Max" star, rather than having the word "Max" in giant ugly text. Additionally, the game now tells you when you miss a "gap" between notes. Previously, missing a gap would cause you to lose your combo, but the game didn't communicate this in any way. Functionally, nothing should have changed, except you can now see the status.

You can now "engoldenate" cards after beating the game. If you have ten copies of a card, you can convert the card into a golden card. We have more plans for this in the future, but for the moment it gives seasoned players another goal to work towards...

Trombone Champ now saves your character, trombone, vibe, and soundpack choices. Additionally, if you mute the menu music using the button in the corner, that should be saved as well.

The volume faders in Settings screen now work more naturally. Previously, audio would be effectively muted at the halfway point - now when the sliders are at 50%, the sound should be at roughly 50%. Please note that the game may initially sound louder or quieter than you're used to when you launch this update!

Various buttons now have more visible selected states.

The title screen looks better, and the sound effect that plays when exiting the title screen is less grating.

Fixed an issue where hovering over cards could cause small visual problems in "fast buy" mode.

The card graphics have been optimized and the scene may load faster.

In the card scene, you can now cancel when turding multiple duplicates.

Overall, pausing and the track previews are the most obvious changes here, but we're happy to see the game gradually feel more & more polished.

On another note: these new tracks apparently bring the base game's track total to 48. When the game launched, we had around 25, so this is a pretty significant jump We have a great idea of something special to do for track #50!

We have a lot more stuff planned - we're working on more updates, fixes, and some secret stuff we're excited to announce later this year. Thank you for your continued patience!

-Holy Wow Studios