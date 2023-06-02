Terminus: Zombie Survivors - Fuel and Faith Update Out Now! (v0.9.8)

Hey everyone!

I'm thrilled to announce that the Fuel and Faith update (V0.9.8) is now officially live. You can play version 0.9.8 in the default branch! I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who provided assistance with testing and balancing during the beta period.

In this update, I've introduced a new occupation - the Pastor - and added new locations - gas stations, churches, and clothing stores. There are also significant alterations to the vehicle fuel system, and I've included 30 new items like bags, beverages, and generators.

Fuel and Faith Update teaser:



Three New Places

New places - gas stations, churches, and clothing stores - have been added. Each place offers specialized items like fuel and clothing, and you'll also find unique furniture and objects that can only be found at these specific places. Make use of these new additions to enhance your survival strategies.

New Fuel System

I've implemented a more realistic vehicle fuel system. With the addition of 76 new vehicle arts, vehicles now have different specifications for fuel levels, fuel tank capacities, and fuel economies. Now, you can refuel, check the fuel economy, and use pumps to retrieve fuel.

Added Pastor Occupation

The 15th occupation, Pastor, has been added. A Pastor is a spiritual leader with a fixed "Pacifist" trait but also possesses unique abilities like 'Pray', which uplifts companion's morale, and 'Sermon', which grants a potent buff. Use this to lead your allies and build a formidable team.

Inventory System Upgrade

Ten types of bags have been added. The number of bags you can wear is limited depending on their type. By wearing a bag, you can carry more items with fewer AP penalties. Also, now you can store items in furniture too!

Generators and Refrigerators

Four types of generators that can supply electricity to your location have been added. Plus, now you can store and preserve food in refrigerators. Find fuel, start up your generator, and keep your food fresh for longer!

Sandbox Expansion

I've added options for the number of each location and the amount of fuel in vehicles, thus expanding the existing sandbox options. This allows you to tailor your gameplay experience.

In addition to these changes, I've introduced offline mode, automatic end turn when sleep, and new traits as many of you have requested. Please check out the full patch notes below for more details. As always, thank you for playing Terminus: Zombie Survivors.

Enjoy! ⛽🙏

Best,

In-geon

---------------------- Full Patch Notes ----------------------

Art & Animation

Improved some item art.

Added 76 new vehicle arts.

Animation speed adjustments now apply to refueling and lockpicking.

Backend

The Steamworks version has been updated to the latest version (1.57).

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where you could swap places with a fainted character.

Fixed a bug where you could use items while fainted in the item exchange window with a companion.

Fixed a bug where normal zombies occasionally had high HP exceeding the maximum.

Fixed a bug where you could increase a fire strength without waking up from sleep using Shift + Click.

Fixed a bug where the Purity trait did not apply when increasing a fire using Shift + Click.

Fixed a bug where NPCs occasionally had unique traits from other occupations.

Content

Added new locations: Gas station, Clothing store, Church

Added a new occupation: Pastor

Added 30 new items: School bag, Backpack, Tactical backpack, Hiking backpack, Fanny pack, Sling bag, Messenger bag, Tote bag, Duffle bag, Makeshift bag, Small gas can, Gas can, Makeshift siphon pump, Siphon pump, Electric siphon pump, Alarm clock, Digital watch, Bible, Rice, Pasta, Crackers, Granola bar, Energy drink, Vitamin drink, Soft drink, Denim jacket, Leather gloves, Work gloves, Knit gloves, Portable generator

Bag items can be equipped to reduce the weight in the inventory, and there are limits to the number of bags that can be worn on different body parts.

Gloves can be worn to increase attack power, crafting speed, and other effects, and only one can be worn at a time.

Added new crafting recipes: Makeshift bag, Makeshift siphon pump

Added a system to cars that includes fuel level, fuel tank capacity, storage capacity, and fuel economy.

Added 4 types of generators.

Added a food preservation function to refrigerators and beverage coolers.

Added explorable decayed corpse objects.

Added glass doors to some places.

Added storage capacity to furniture. You can now store items inside furniture.

Added a workbench (+20% crafting speed) to the hardware store and a tailor's workbench (+50% clothing crafting speed) to the clothing store.

Added new traits 'Survival Partner' and 'Survival Squad'.

Feature

You can play in offline mode.

Added an option to adjust the number of places in Sandbox.

Added an option to adjust the amount of car fuel in Sandbox.

Grouped Sandbox options and made the label names more accurate.

Gameplay

The maximum values for the character's stats have been changed to 30/18/24/24.

The starting values for the character's stats have been changed to 25/15/20/20.

Added automatic turn end when sleeping. Now you can choose when to wake up from sleep from three options.

Increased the amount of energy recovered during sleep from 2 to 3 (based on 100% sleep quality).

Recover 1 HP and 2 AP per turn during sleep.

Changed the effect of ailments, sleeping pills, etc. on AP recovery from a fixed value to a percentage value. (e.g., headache -2 → -20%, sleeping pill -3 → -30%)

Removed the continuous sleep bonus.

Increased the sleep quality during the day from 50% to 70%.

Changed the effect of the ‘Deep Sleep’ trait: Energy recovery during sleep is 1.5 times. You won't wake up to loud noises.

If you don't set an alarm clock, you won't wake up until your energy is full or you hear a loud noise.

A companion can wake up another sleeping companion.

Sleep quality in tunnel has been adjusted to match that of other indoor locations.

The AP recovery rate based on health has been increased from 9-11 to 10-12.

The cooldown of the Athlete's Boost action has been increased from 3 to 6 turns.

The method of refueling cars has been changed. You can now use a gas can to add fuel, and a siphon pump is required to retrieve it.

The amount of fuel used when driving varies depending on the fuel economy of the car.

The ability for fire trucks to pass through dangerous places has been removed.

Removed the pathfinding function from cars.

The 'Skillful Search' perk now also applies when inspecting cars and generators.

When crafting a Molotov cocktail, only the stored fuel is used, not the entire gas can.

The fuel required to make a Molotov cocktail has been reduced to 0.5.

When increasing a fire's strength, only the fuel from inside the gas can is used, and the size of the fire increases by 2 for each unit of fuel.

You can disassemble gas cans to obtain scrap plastic.

The effect of the Firefighter's Rescue Expertise perk has been increased to 40%/65%/85%.

The term 'Durability' for items has been changed to 'Condition', and a new 'Durability' now affects the rate of condition reduction.

Durability values have been added to clothes and bags, and the 'Quality' of existing weapons and tools has been changed to 'Durability'.

The effect of the Clean Attack perk has been reduced to 15% and the maximum number of acquisitions has been increased to 5.

The condition of clothing, which decreases when attacked by zombies or per turn, now varies based on durability, rather than being a fixed value.

The reduction in clothing condition due to zombie attacks varies depending on the attack power of the zombie.

The name of the Lightweight Jacket has been changed to Windbreaker.

A slight water resistance rate has been added to the Windbreaker.

The effects of jackets and padded coats have been increased. Jacket defense 0.8 → 1.5, Padded coat maximum temperature 3 → 3.5 and defense 1 → 1.8

The weight of the umbrella has been reduced from 0.7 to 0.4.

The Dexterity stat determines the durability of the result of crafting.

Durability decreases slightly each time a repair is made.

Instead of providing a 0-100% bonus for attack power based on the Combat stat, the base value has been changed to 100-200%.

The speed of proficiency increase slows down as it increases.

The calculation for Move AP and reading speed increase has been changed to additive.

The base number of locations has been changed: Police Station 5 → 3, Gun Shop 3 → 2

More diverse items, aside from planks and rags, will now spawn on the floor.

Some doors and windows will now spawn open.

The chance of finding alcohol and beverage items in the refrigerators of houses and restaurants has been added.

The value of jewelry has been increased to medium-high.

The category of alcohol has been changed to food.

Satiety effect has been added to alcohol.

You can disassemble the slingshot, crude bow, short bow, long bow, crossbow, and wooden spears to obtain sticks.

The bleeding effect is now applied after returning to the player's turn instead of immediately after a zombie attack.

The effect of increasing satiety when cooked has been added to potatoes, carrots, ramen, and meat.

The weight of the fighting knife has been changed from 0.5 to 0.3.

The weight of the bird trap has been changed from 1.8 to 0.9.

Using alcohol in a bottle for cooking now adds a glass bottle to your inventory.

Bandages, compression bandages, and makeshift bandages can now be used as fuel.

The value calculation for rotten food has been adjusted to have a lower value.

Made it possible to use wooden spears as materials when crafting knife and machete spears.

Help

The basic operation guide has been improved for easier understanding.

Sound

Added sound effects: makeshift siphon pump, siphon pump, electric siphon pump, alarm clock, digital watch, sermon, gas can, gas pump, generator check, generator on, generator sound effects, glass door attacked, glass door broken.

