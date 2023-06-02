- fixed ballistic launcher firepoints
- fixed orbital mines damage
- fixed sniper beam upgrades showing after lancer beam equip
- black hole no longer pulls player
- fixed steam save music setting not saving
- fixed rewards not giving all cards
- added safety code to make sure asteroids are on the zero plane
- changed particle collider weapon to use double fire and firepoint variation
- changed feared enemies color to override slow/freeze color
- reduced textures for better memory useage
Star Survivor update for 2 June 2023
Quick Fixes 6/1/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
