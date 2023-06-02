 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Survivor update for 2 June 2023

Quick Fixes 6/1/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11375391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed ballistic launcher firepoints
  • fixed orbital mines damage
  • fixed sniper beam upgrades showing after lancer beam equip
  • black hole no longer pulls player
  • fixed steam save music setting not saving
  • fixed rewards not giving all cards
  • added safety code to make sure asteroids are on the zero plane
  • changed particle collider weapon to use double fire and firepoint variation
  • changed feared enemies color to override slow/freeze color
  • reduced textures for better memory useage

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2060751 Depot 2060751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link