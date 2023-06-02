 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 2 June 2023

The Rainy Day Flashback is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11375281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jump in Gorilla Tag and let the world see your unique rainy fashion! Stay dry, stay stylish, and have a blast with our Rainy Day items.

This spring rain won't last forever, and neither will these items. Get them before they’re gone!

Changed files in this update

Gorilla Tag Content Depot 1533391
