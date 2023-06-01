 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind update for 1 June 2023

Patch Notes 2023-06-01:

Share · View all patches · Build 11375166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A cumulative set of bug fixes (including the Cheeky hotfix from the last update) while we work on some deeper stuff that we can't really talk about yet. Enjoy!

Changelog 2023-06-01:

  • Fix bug that added Cheeky badge for every kill after Cheeky failed.
  • Minor typos fixed.
  • Fix Piercing Wand predicting resist stripping on all simulated attacks vs just the first one.
  • Prevent score screen from showing monster class names twice.
  • Simulate Goatperson health and mana loss correctly when exploration is larger than current food count.
  • Allow badges to be earned as new after rewinding.
  • Prevent incorrect momentum predictions for reviving enemies.
  • Fixed crash that could happen when killing The Firstborn indirectly from a small subdungeon.
  • Prevent subdungeon stairs from spawning on un-walkable tiles.
  • Stop Exploding Sign preventing item double-click pickup on the same tile.
  • Preserve item size alterations across triple quests.
  • Prevent Deathgaze accumulating beyond 100% in Triple Quest 3.
  • Fix rare infinite loop in Triple Quest 2 generation.
  • Prevent Rewinding from destroying active Triple Quest progress and preventing successful completion.
  • Fix rewinding on a PQI preventing PQI completion.
  • Make sure active quests stay active after rewinding.
  • Prevent edge-case that could create a double PQI after rewinding.
  • Fix nullref when rewinding with no active quest.
  • Track PQI completion after rewinds when it wasn't the active quest.
  • Prevent spam clicks from deselecting important buildings during advisor animations.

