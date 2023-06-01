Patch Notes 2023-06-01:

A cumulative set of bug fixes (including the Cheeky hotfix from the last update) while we work on some deeper stuff that we can't really talk about yet. Enjoy!
Changelog 2023-06-01:
- Fix bug that added Cheeky badge for every kill after Cheeky failed.
- Minor typos fixed.
- Fix Piercing Wand predicting resist stripping on all simulated attacks vs just the first one.
- Prevent score screen from showing monster class names twice.
- Simulate Goatperson health and mana loss correctly when exploration is larger than current food count.
- Allow badges to be earned as new after rewinding.
- Prevent incorrect momentum predictions for reviving enemies.
- Fixed crash that could happen when killing The Firstborn indirectly from a small subdungeon.
- Prevent subdungeon stairs from spawning on un-walkable tiles.
- Stop Exploding Sign preventing item double-click pickup on the same tile.
- Preserve item size alterations across triple quests.
- Prevent Deathgaze accumulating beyond 100% in Triple Quest 3.
- Fix rare infinite loop in Triple Quest 2 generation.
- Prevent Rewinding from destroying active Triple Quest progress and preventing successful completion.
- Fix rewinding on a PQI preventing PQI completion.
- Make sure active quests stay active after rewinding.
- Prevent edge-case that could create a double PQI after rewinding.
- Fix nullref when rewinding with no active quest.
- Track PQI completion after rewinds when it wasn't the active quest.
- Prevent spam clicks from deselecting important buildings during advisor animations.
