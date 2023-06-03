 Skip to content

Puzzle Compound update for 3 June 2023

June 3rd Patch Release

Puzzle Compound update for 3 June 2023

June 3rd Patch Release

Build 11375122

Hello everyone,

Thanks everyone who has played Puzzle Compound over the last week! It’s been great getting all of the feedback and seeing that people have been enjoying the game! We hope you all continue to enjoy solving the puzzles that we made.

We’ve made a few small changes based on feedback we’ve gotten and wanted to release an update.

Changelog

  • Removed the demo feedback popup
  • Updated some of the hints for the Wild Wild West Map
  • Map tweaks to the Jefferson Mansion Map
  • Fixed an issue with the zoom in button changing your default FOV

Changed files in this update

