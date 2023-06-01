Stackhunter Part I - 3 New Missions!

A mysterious treasure hunter arrives…

Hello Agents (✿◕‿◕)

Today I bring you part 1 of the Stackhunter side quest! In order to hold myself to reasonable deadlines, I’m gonna release this in three parts with parts II and III arriving in July and August.

Help your new client locate a mysterious treasure hidden in the depths of the corporate complex. Part I will kick off the story with three new missions and an introduction to Starbucc, a cold, calculating fortune seeker with many secrets, and a little bit of a tsundere side (O///O).

This side quest will appear automatically after completing the Malicious Emails mission half way through the main story. You’ll have to choose between two missions for each playthrough. If you wanna jump straight to the action or experience all three without starting a fresh save, you can use the following codes in your terminal.

go_toscene PrismTaster

go_toscene BathhouseGen

go_toscene PrismSwamp

If you’re working from a completed save, I recommend turning on the “scale enemies with shop” option in the gameplay options. This will increase the difficulty to match your character.

Outside the new mechanics which I will not spoil here, there are a few bug fixes and changes to go over. Here are da notes.

3 New Missions! But you knew that already.

Added 14 new Grenade Sprites, doubling the total number. This is a long overdue chore to give nades some much needed visual variety. I'll be sprinkling more of these in over the next couple updates.

Added a handful of new skeleton sprites.

Fixed a bug causing enemies to shatter class when it connected with their weapon, even when the blade was not live

Fixed a bug with operator computers causing them to crash your terminal if you attempted to connect to an invalid machine.

Thank you all so much for playing DDS! I’m excited to finally show off some of these new missions. They’ve been very hard to develop but I think you’ll enjoy them. See you all next month with 2 more!

(Btw, could like 2 of u leave a review?👉👈 We’re really close to hitting that 300 milestone!)