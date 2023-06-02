Experience Enhanced | Update 1.4 is live!

A-Star Theft: Experience Enhanced
A-Star Theft has been subject to many changes based on user feedback. This update is the culmination of months of playtesting and research. It brings vibrant new graphics, new mechanics, and heaps of usability improvements.
Major Features
- Added ability to kick down doors
- Added more gore effects
- Complete redesign of most story characters
- Drastic graphical improvements
- Greatly improved interaction usability
Improvements
- Added more unique decoration
- Added bloody footprints
- Added a new music track for Massive Bank
- Added more NPC dialog lines
- Added setting to toggle Hold To Sneak
- Added setting to toggle left- or right-handed player sprite
- Added decoration to Prologue
- Removed drilling mini game due to usability issues
- Increased player stamina
- Improved the screen effect rendering system
- Improved and unified NPC clothing system
- Improved the tutorial
- Improved night time lighting
- Improved stability of Final Raid mission
- Improved ease of use when cleaning body parts
- Improved ease of use when tying civilians
- Decreased civilian tying time
- Improved some timer clarity
- Improved restricted area graphics
- Improved stealth functionality
- Improved usability of vault drills
- Improved clarity of planting C4
- Slight improvements to User Interface
- Changed some throwables to come in packs
- Improved internal tools for faster future development
- Changed lighting engine pixel art considerations
- Tweaks for several missions
- Tweaked police spawn amount
- Tweaked difficulty for better balancing in both action and stealth
- Slightly increased cursor size
- Miscellaneous improvements
Fixes
- Fixed pause screen not working for a moment after exiting the equipment store
- Fixed gamepad support for the new vault cracking minigame
- Fixed an incorrect gamepad button prompt for pickpocketing
- Fixed throwable animations in the safe house
- Fixed a rare crash with civilians interacting with story characters
- Fixed civilians spotting players stealing jewelry from any distance
- Fixed a settings issue with different aspect ratios
- Fixed Vanessa having a randomized design in Prologue
- Fixed crew AI sometimes repeatedly restarting lockpicking
- Fixed rare AI pathfinding issues with keycard doors
- Fixed safes displaying the wrong button prompt after rebinding key
- Attempted to fix a fullscreen boot issue
I hope you all enjoy these improvements!
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
