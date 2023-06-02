Experience Enhanced | Update 1.4 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11375097 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 05:46:07 UTC by Wendy

A-Star Theft: Experience Enhanced

A-Star Theft has been subject to many changes based on user feedback. This update is the culmination of months of playtesting and research. It brings vibrant new graphics, new mechanics, and heaps of usability improvements.

Major Features

Added ability to kick down doors

Added more gore effects

Complete redesign of most story characters

Drastic graphical improvements

Greatly improved interaction usability

Improvements

Added more unique decoration

Added bloody footprints

Added a new music track for Massive Bank

Added more NPC dialog lines

Added setting to toggle Hold To Sneak

Added setting to toggle left- or right-handed player sprite

Added decoration to Prologue

Removed drilling mini game due to usability issues

Increased player stamina

Improved the screen effect rendering system

Improved and unified NPC clothing system

Improved the tutorial

Improved night time lighting

Improved stability of Final Raid mission

Improved ease of use when cleaning body parts

Improved ease of use when tying civilians

Decreased civilian tying time

Improved some timer clarity

Improved restricted area graphics

Improved stealth functionality

Improved usability of vault drills

Improved clarity of planting C4

Slight improvements to User Interface

Changed some throwables to come in packs

Improved internal tools for faster future development

Changed lighting engine pixel art considerations

Tweaks for several missions

Tweaked police spawn amount

Tweaked difficulty for better balancing in both action and stealth

Slightly increased cursor size

Miscellaneous improvements

Fixes

Fixed pause screen not working for a moment after exiting the equipment store

Fixed gamepad support for the new vault cracking minigame

Fixed an incorrect gamepad button prompt for pickpocketing

Fixed throwable animations in the safe house

Fixed a rare crash with civilians interacting with story characters

Fixed civilians spotting players stealing jewelry from any distance

Fixed a settings issue with different aspect ratios

Fixed Vanessa having a randomized design in Prologue

Fixed crew AI sometimes repeatedly restarting lockpicking

Fixed rare AI pathfinding issues with keycard doors

Fixed safes displaying the wrong button prompt after rebinding key

Attempted to fix a fullscreen boot issue

I hope you all enjoy these improvements!

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com