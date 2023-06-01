Build 0.0.12 is Live!

Another Thursday, another weekly build. And this time we got it out on the right day! We've got some stuff that many of you have been asking for, so let's jump into what's new this build!
NEW:
- New character creation endings: Now depending on what choices you make when going through school, you'll get one of 12 possible endings (won't always be expelled anymore, hurray!)
- Custom Player Portraits: There's a special folder that you can now add your own images to and then set them as your character portrait by right clicking on your character's portrait on the relationship screen (tutorial will be post to YouTube soon!)
- Display Ara costs in tooltips: Now when you hover over spells, you can see the the Ara costs as well as the AP costs in the tooltips (player request)
- Display AP costs for weapons in stores: Now you can see a weapons default AP cost in the item's description when in stores (player request)
- Display actual weapon attack AP cost in combat: When using a melee weapon the AP cost can change depending on if you are using it in it's natural range or outside of it's range, but we weren't displaying the new AP costs. Now when you attack with a melee weapon, the AP cost now updates in the castbox window when you hover over targets to show the actual AP cost (player request)
IMPROVED:
- Relationships were swaying trade pricing too much. We've fixed that...
- Fixed cramped text on conversations with NPCs when on the highest text scaling setting
- Better balanced male name generation. Now you shouldn't see towns full of Walters :)
FIXED:
- Fixed: Bug causing weapon melee AP cost not to reset after using it outside of it's default range
- Fixed: Gems causing inventories to break. (We've totally removed them from resource generation)
- Fixed: Added temporary check to remove Gems from inventories should Gems exist to prevent further inventory breaks until there's a more permanent solution to Gems
- Fixed: Getting hit by multiple combat encounters simultaneously
- Fixed: Log window showing styling code for certain messages
- Fixed: Frozen enemies storing up their AP and unleashing it all at once when they unfreeze. Now their AP gets reset to their max AP every turn
- Fixed: Fireseed quest infinite loop bug
- Fixed: Bug causing town tooltips showing through world gen / character creation screens
- Fixed: Enemies can no longer dodge status effects (like burning)
- Fixed: Some Conclave Chapterhouses and Healers weren't open 24/7 like they should be
- Fixed: Trade Counters duplicating themselves on the character sheet
- Fixed: Fixes to Weapon Skill requirements and replaced skill check with a stat check
- Fixed: Bug causing some hexes on the world map to appear black when they shouldn't
- Fixed: Removed power sliders from weapon attacks (since they don't do anything right now)
- Fixed: Some item descriptions showing +- to attributes
- Fixed: Some apostrophes not formatting correctly
- Fixed: Formating on populations in town view. Now they don't show an extra '0' if there are no population increases/decreases
- Fixed: Various typos and grammatical errors
