Build 0.0.12 is Live!

Another Thursday, another weekly build. And this time we got it out on the right day! We've got some stuff that many of you have been asking for, so let's jump into what's new this build!

NEW:

New character creation endings: Now depending on what choices you make when going through school, you'll get one of 12 possible endings (won't always be expelled anymore, hurray!)

Custom Player Portraits: There's a special folder that you can now add your own images to and then set them as your character portrait by right clicking on your character's portrait on the relationship screen (tutorial will be post to YouTube soon!)

Display Ara costs in tooltips: Now when you hover over spells, you can see the the Ara costs as well as the AP costs in the tooltips (player request)

Display AP costs for weapons in stores: Now you can see a weapons default AP cost in the item's description when in stores (player request)

Display actual weapon attack AP cost in combat: When using a melee weapon the AP cost can change depending on if you are using it in it's natural range or outside of it's range, but we weren't displaying the new AP costs. Now when you attack with a melee weapon, the AP cost now updates in the castbox window when you hover over targets to show the actual AP cost (player request)

IMPROVED:

Relationships were swaying trade pricing too much. We've fixed that...

Fixed cramped text on conversations with NPCs when on the highest text scaling setting

Better balanced male name generation. Now you shouldn't see towns full of Walters :)

FIXED: