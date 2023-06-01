 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 1 June 2023

Update 0.01.062

Share · View all patches · Build 11374926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.062:

  • Fixed bunker door bug in Woodland Map.
  • Fixed some miss-leveled attachments in Classic Mode.
  • Removed RKM optic rail from loot pool. (no longer needed for optic attachment)
  • Fixed some inventory related bugs.

