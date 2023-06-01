Update 0.01.062:
- Fixed bunker door bug in Woodland Map.
- Fixed some miss-leveled attachments in Classic Mode.
- Removed RKM optic rail from loot pool. (no longer needed for optic attachment)
- Fixed some inventory related bugs.
