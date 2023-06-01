Hot Fix 6/1/2023
Improvements
- Sound pack UI now shows which sound pack you have selected
- Scoreboard and status now displays perk level [bronze, silver, gold]
- Improved audio levels and attenuation for monsters
Fixes
- Settings and perks now save and load properly
- Fixed player status UI not displaying properly
- Fixed "50 playcoins" reward from showing every time the game launches
- Fixed mommy getting stuck in vents when grappling
- Fixed loading screens not showing in inventory until a game restart
- Fixed inaccurate pricing on some UI
- Fixed bug where other players could interfere with collage puzzle
- Fixed duplicate items showing up in some UI
