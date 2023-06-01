 Skip to content

Project Playtime update for 1 June 2023

Hot Fix 6/1/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements
  • Sound pack UI now shows which sound pack you have selected
  • Scoreboard and status now displays perk level [bronze, silver, gold]
  • Improved audio levels and attenuation for monsters
Fixes
  • Settings and perks now save and load properly
  • Fixed player status UI not displaying properly
  • Fixed "50 playcoins" reward from showing every time the game launches
  • Fixed mommy getting stuck in vents when grappling
  • Fixed loading screens not showing in inventory until a game restart
  • Fixed inaccurate pricing on some UI
  • Fixed bug where other players could interfere with collage puzzle
  • Fixed duplicate items showing up in some UI

