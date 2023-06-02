Dota Plus Update — Summer 2023

As seasons go, spring doesn’t have much going for it. It’s wet, there’s too many insects, idiots are all over the place skipping through parks and falling in love. Luckily, our global spring nightmare is finally almost over — and that’s because the **Summer 2023 Dota Plus update*** is here, dropping from the sky like a meteor on the grateful people below. The update includes refreshed seasonal quests and guild rewards, plus an all-new treasure to explore.

Dota Plus Seasonal Treasure

The Summer 2023 Seasonal Treasure is here and available for purchase with shards. This treasure features all new sets for Axe, Ember Spirit, Troll Warlord, Zeus, Oracle, Queen of Pain, Sand King, and Treant Protector. There's also a chance to unlock Moil the Fettered courier, who haunts the lanes bearing random prismatic and ethereal gems.

We've also taken sets that were available in the Spring Treasure 2022 and made them available for direct purchase for 15,000 shards each as part of the collection of legacy sets in the Shard Shop.

Today’s update also comes with a new set of Dota Plus quests to shore up your shard stash for new relics and the Seasonal Treasure — offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season. Guild rewards have also been updated, making new emoticons, sprays, and chat wheels available to high-scoring guilds.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Guild Tier[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silver[/td]

[td]

Emoticon - storm_impressed

Emoticon - void_thumbsdown

Emoticon - void_unimpressed

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold[/td]

[td]

Spray - Lichsicle

Spray - Puck Dagon

Spray - Sven Strength

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Platinum[/td]

[td]

Chat Wheel - "See you later nerds"

Chat Wheel - "Que Dota é esse, cara?"

Chat Wheel - "再见了宝贝儿！"

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

And Lastly…

Let’s all take a moment to remember Mi "YammerS" Hongwei, a beloved member of the Chinese caster community, who sadly passed away earlier this week. In memory, we’re including one of his most popular voice lines as a platinum-tier guild reward.