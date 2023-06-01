 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mythrel update for 1 June 2023

Mythrel v0.3.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11374806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mythrel v0.3.7.1 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:

  1. Deck Creation Bug for Tranquil/Origin/League Matches:

We have resolved an issue that was preventing users from creating Tranquil, Origin, and League matches with less than 2 decks. You should now be able to enter these match types regardless of the number of decks you have created.

  1. Dragon's Nest Card Display Bug:

Some players were experiencing missing graphics or misnamed elements in the Dragon's Nest card display. We've investigated and resolved this issue, so you should now be able to see all the elements as they were intended.

  1. Typo in Dragon Scales Transfer:

There was a typo in the warning message when transferring Dragon Scales, causing some confusion among players. We have corrected this text, making the transfer process clearer and smoother for everyone.

New Features:

  1. Warning for Vortex Realm Creation and Joining:

We've added a warning message that will alert players that creating or joining a Vortex Realm will consume 1 Dragon Scale. This is aimed at ensuring players make informed decisions when participating in Vortex Realm matches!

Many many more updates and improvements will be coming as time goes on! Join our community on the Discord to join the discussions!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2283951 Depot 2283951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2283952 Depot 2283952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2283953 Depot 2283953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link