Mythrel v0.3.7.1 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:

Deck Creation Bug for Tranquil/Origin/League Matches:

We have resolved an issue that was preventing users from creating Tranquil, Origin, and League matches with less than 2 decks. You should now be able to enter these match types regardless of the number of decks you have created.

Dragon's Nest Card Display Bug:

Some players were experiencing missing graphics or misnamed elements in the Dragon's Nest card display. We've investigated and resolved this issue, so you should now be able to see all the elements as they were intended.

Typo in Dragon Scales Transfer:

There was a typo in the warning message when transferring Dragon Scales, causing some confusion among players. We have corrected this text, making the transfer process clearer and smoother for everyone.

New Features:

Warning for Vortex Realm Creation and Joining:

We've added a warning message that will alert players that creating or joining a Vortex Realm will consume 1 Dragon Scale. This is aimed at ensuring players make informed decisions when participating in Vortex Realm matches!

Many many more updates and improvements will be coming as time goes on! Join our community on the Discord to join the discussions!