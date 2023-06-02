MAJOR Game Improvements!

First of all, thank you for consuming the food and water necessary to stay alive and play my game.



Just one of the many new QoL additions to the game!



• Added 32 more Filter Slots, FOR FREE! You can find them using the new Arrows within the Filter section of Cards within Codex!

• Split Stacking within chest now lets you withdraw exactly how many you want AT ONCE! If your carry cap is 1000 per slot, you can now type in 13536 for example and you'll get 13 stacks of 1000 and a stack of 536!

• The skull in Monster Cards now shows the Deathnote Rank of that monster. The number next to the skull is still just personal kills, as it was before.

• "Deposit All" button added to Statues, which deposits all statues from both Inventory and Storage Chest. This was a common player requested feature, and since my legal full name is "Lava ListensToPlayers Flame2", I had to oblige!

• Added "Hold-down" for buying many anvil points, and a "Max LV" display so you know when youve bought max points

• You can now withdraw and deposit coins to your Storage Chest while in Quick-Ref. Worldwide financial banking is a big W

• Sprouts in Gaming can no longer sometimes spawn on top of import items, allowing easier harvesting.

• Added a 'return captain' functionality, just click the 'trash' icon on any captain that it out sailing

• You can now change your Anvil Production items in QuickRef

• Added a 'Storage Access' button when upgrading Stamps, which lets you withdraw items from storage without having to walk back and forth, and also takes you to the specific storage page containing the item required to upgrade your stamp if you have said item



• Buffed Gold Relic artifact to give 2%, 2.5%, and 3% bonus 3d Printer output per day based on artifact rarity found, instead of the old 1%, 1.5%, 2%.

• Removed 'material bags' from material bags crafting recipes. In other words, you dont need previous material bags to make better ones.

• Removed platinum equipment as a material for crafting dementa, specifically for Helmet Shirt Pants and Shoes.

• Reduced the 'Pearler Shell' cost of crafting Starfire Tools

• Adjusted the UI art for Forge, Shops, and Statues. This is awesome, one day I will successfully replace ALL the boring gray UI from the world of IdleOn!!



• Fixed Golden Cheese to give the proper amount of bonus exp for shrines from AFK gains

• Playing POiNG in gaming will not longer accidentally close if you click on the sides