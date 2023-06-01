Patch Notes 06/01/2023

Deliverance's Fixes:
- Improved the "Block" Buff Icon when using the Greatshield
- Multiple Grammar Fixes
Reign's Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the enemy "Priest" healed before being damaged by Knock Up\Down effects;
- Fixed a bug where some "Slaughter" effects were being triggered by killing friendly units (enemy - enemy included);
- Fixed a bug where the boss "Royal Assassin" was damaging the wrong units with its Slaughter effect;
Reign's Balance Changes
- Vampire Class -> All FED units now receive an extra bonus of +3 HP and +3 ATK.
