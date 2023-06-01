 Skip to content

Deliverance & Reign update for 1 June 2023

Patch Notes 06/01/2023

Build 11374613

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deliverance's Fixes:

  • Improved the "Block" Buff Icon when using the Greatshield
  • Multiple Grammar Fixes

Reign's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the enemy "Priest" healed before being damaged by Knock Up\Down effects;
  • Fixed a bug where some "Slaughter" effects were being triggered by killing friendly units (enemy - enemy included);
  • Fixed a bug where the boss "Royal Assassin" was damaging the wrong units with its Slaughter effect;

Reign's Balance Changes

  • Vampire Class -> All FED units now receive an extra bonus of +3 HP and +3 ATK.

