Galactic Glitch: Prologue - Hotfix Update 1

Hey Space Adventurers,

We hope you've been enjoying your journey through Galactic Glitch: Prologue! Today, we've implemented a hotfix update to address some bugs and improve your gameplay experience.

Here's what we've fixed:

Secondary icon: No longer remains visible after a jump.

Grab icon: Now properly disables when grabbing an enemy and a survival wave ends.

Rare power duplicates in shops: These should no longer occur.

Bargaining Skills Power: This now affects the current room correctly.

Shield and certain powers: These now reset properly when leaving the Challenge arena.

Item pickup from Random Shop: The issue preventing item pickup has been fixed.

Stuck in Jump Gates: We've added another fix to address this issue.

"High Roller" achievement: This should now unlock correctly.

Your feedback is incredibly valuable to us, and we encourage you to continue submitting information about any bugs you find through the game's main menu or on our Discord! Your input helps us improve Galactic Glitch: Prologue and craft an even better space journey.

Haven't added Galactic Glitch: Infinity’s Edge to your wishlists on Steam yet? Now's the perfect time!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536620/Galactic_Glitch_Infinitys_Edge/

Remember, the journey through the Galactic Glitch is just beginning. Stay tuned for more exciting updates about the main game, coming your way soon!