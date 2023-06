Share · View all patches · Build 11374574 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy

-New/Change: Your total earned lifetime achievement points is now tracked.

-New: Achievement Tower added to the Legacy Hall.

Based on how many lifetime achievement points you've earned you can

travel up the tower and collect a unique trophy items.

You can then take these to your Guild Hall or Home and put them on display.

Guild Halls have 9 pedestals for your trophies.

Homes only have 4.

-Change: Tidied up some of the UI.