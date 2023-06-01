Game Update, Build 0014

Share · View all patches · Build 11374420 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Other than new content, this update focuses on polishing and addressing issues that have accumulated over time, as well as some requested features

New Track: Happogahara



As part of our collaboration with 90's DSP, we bring you Happogahara, a beautiful, long and technical course!

New Car: Kosei



The Kosei is a decently balanced RWD car, in terms of handling, power and drifting.

Changes and Improvements

Added individual best sector times recording, with theoretical best records available in "Profile" section in main menu

Added undo and redo functionality to livery editor

Greatly optimised rendering speed of decals in livery editor

Optimised track rendering culling, potentially up to 20% fps improvement observed

Added more aftermarket rim options

Added rewards on premature Cat and Mouse disconnection

Added profanity filter (option to disable in settings)

Added car image preview for garage car selector

Added XP gain for multiplayer freeroam

Optimised trackside light rendering at night time

Added more Achievements

Added private kickstarter backers (for those that has provided us your Steam ID)

Fixes