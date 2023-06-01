 Skip to content

Touge Shakai update for 1 June 2023

Game Update, Build 0014

Build 0014

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Other than new content, this update focuses on polishing and addressing issues that have accumulated over time, as well as some requested features

New Track: Happogahara


As part of our collaboration with 90's DSP, we bring you Happogahara, a beautiful, long and technical course!

New Car: Kosei


The Kosei is a decently balanced RWD car, in terms of handling, power and drifting.

Changes and Improvements
  • Added individual best sector times recording, with theoretical best records available in "Profile" section in main menu
  • Added undo and redo functionality to livery editor
  • Greatly optimised rendering speed of decals in livery editor
  • Optimised track rendering culling, potentially up to 20% fps improvement observed
  • Added more aftermarket rim options
  • Added rewards on premature Cat and Mouse disconnection
  • Added profanity filter (option to disable in settings)
  • Added car image preview for garage car selector
  • Added XP gain for multiplayer freeroam
  • Optimised trackside light rendering at night time
  • Added more Achievements
  • Added private kickstarter backers (for those that has provided us your Steam ID)
Fixes
  • Fixed replay cameras for uphill direction
  • Fixed pause menu in Tutorials
  • Fixed massive memory usage and long black screen on startup

