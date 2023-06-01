Game Update, Build 0014

Other than new content, this update focuses on polishing and addressing issues that have accumulated over time, as well as some requested features
New Track: Happogahara
As part of our collaboration with 90's DSP, we bring you Happogahara, a beautiful, long and technical course!
New Car: Kosei
The Kosei is a decently balanced RWD car, in terms of handling, power and drifting.
Changes and Improvements
- Added individual best sector times recording, with theoretical best records available in "Profile" section in main menu
- Added undo and redo functionality to livery editor
- Greatly optimised rendering speed of decals in livery editor
- Optimised track rendering culling, potentially up to 20% fps improvement observed
- Added more aftermarket rim options
- Added rewards on premature Cat and Mouse disconnection
- Added profanity filter (option to disable in settings)
- Added car image preview for garage car selector
- Added XP gain for multiplayer freeroam
- Optimised trackside light rendering at night time
- Added more Achievements
- Added private kickstarter backers (for those that has provided us your Steam ID)
Fixes
- Fixed replay cameras for uphill direction
- Fixed pause menu in Tutorials
- Fixed massive memory usage and long black screen on startup
Changed files in this update