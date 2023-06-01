Planet S Version 0.5.1

Hey everyone!
This update addesses most of the issues that showed up since yesterday.
Quality of Life:
- Added the ability to reassign the laser fire / shooting key
- Added an info icon above the rocket silo while its on cooldown and while its constructing a rocket
Bug fixes:
- Fixed some building sounds not working or missing entirely
- Fixed the interplanetary laser being able to shoot through the sun
- Fixed a translation error in the rocket silo UI
- Fixed a small memory leak on rocket impact
- Fixed a small sound related memory leak
- Fixed a crash that occured when loading a savegame with an active rocket explosion
- Fixed the grapes farm not working / not being able to place grape fields
- Fixed a crash related to resources that could occure while loading a savegame
Performance:
- Implemented a small performance optimization for AMD Radeon based graphics cards
Enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update