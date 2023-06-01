 Skip to content

Planet S update for 1 June 2023

Planet S Version 0.5.1

Planet S Version 0.5.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update addesses most of the issues that showed up since yesterday.

Quality of Life:

  • Added the ability to reassign the laser fire / shooting key
  • Added an info icon above the rocket silo while its on cooldown and while its constructing a rocket

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed some building sounds not working or missing entirely
  • Fixed the interplanetary laser being able to shoot through the sun
  • Fixed a translation error in the rocket silo UI
  • Fixed a small memory leak on rocket impact
  • Fixed a small sound related memory leak
  • Fixed a crash that occured when loading a savegame with an active rocket explosion
  • Fixed the grapes farm not working / not being able to place grape fields
  • Fixed a crash related to resources that could occure while loading a savegame

Performance:

  • Implemented a small performance optimization for AMD Radeon based graphics cards

Enjoy!

TeamJA

