Arttista 1.8.4 is in da' house

Hello there! We are proud to announce Arttista 1.8.4 and also a new 2D Animated Short Film Made in Arttista, called "Wild". From time to time, we create short animation movies to test Arttista features. This way, we can feel what else could be missing on it and start to create new features in Arttista besides to find and fix bugs. Wild was enterily created inside Arttista and no other software was used for illustration, coloring, shading and animation. All the drawings created during the process will be available as "Examples" shiped with Arttista next verstion(1.8.5). The ideia behind Wild was to show that is possible create complex animations with complex shading and forms, resulting in a awesome 3D aspect. Don't forget to check it out what is new is 1.8.4 version after watch Wild.

So check it out "Wild"

Check it out Arttista 1.8.4 changelog: