Early Access Build #796

Convert Upgrades to Time Cubes
- Spend 5 Upgrades for 5 Time Cubes
- Allows for quick upgrading at the Time Cube Shop instead of spending each upgrade point individually, especially useful in Endless
- Convert button appears in Gold Upgrades
- Unlock by defeating Endless 1 Rank with any Captain
Katanas
- Blue Katanas now evenly spaced when there are 3 Katanas
360 Nova
- Decreased Damage upgrades by 25%
Elite Final Boss
- Stage 1: Added more room around the front of Elite Final Boss to prevent getting stuck below the ship
Elite Circle
- Elite Circle is no longer escapable
Shields
- Shield Progress Bar now flashes on recharge
Changed files in this update