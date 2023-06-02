 Skip to content

Time Wasters update for 2 June 2023

Early Access Build #796

Share · View all patches · Build 11374139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Convert Upgrades to Time Cubes
  • Spend 5 Upgrades for 5 Time Cubes
  • Allows for quick upgrading at the Time Cube Shop instead of spending each upgrade point individually, especially useful in Endless
  • Convert button appears in Gold Upgrades
  • Unlock by defeating Endless 1 Rank with any Captain

Katanas

  • Blue Katanas now evenly spaced when there are 3 Katanas

360 Nova

  • Decreased Damage upgrades by 25%

Elite Final Boss

  • Stage 1: Added more room around the front of Elite Final Boss to prevent getting stuck below the ship

Elite Circle

  • Elite Circle is no longer escapable

Shields

  • Shield Progress Bar now flashes on recharge

