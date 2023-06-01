- Fix for liquid hauling jobs not working i.e. filling of water barrel
- Improvement to furniture that collects items such as kitchen worktop
Mountaincore update for 1 June 2023
Early Access 1.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
