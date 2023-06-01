 Skip to content

Mountaincore update for 1 June 2023

Early Access 1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11374116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for liquid hauling jobs not working i.e. filling of water barrel
  • Improvement to furniture that collects items such as kitchen worktop

Changed files in this update

