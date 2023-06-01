Player Update #2

Hello everyone!

We hope you’ve been enjoying the game, and that last week’s update helped fix some issues! As always, meeting new players and hearing everyone's ideas since Early Access release has been really helpful in making X8 an even better game. With your help, we’ve been able to fix even more things!

More updates will continue to come down the pipeline to you all. The more feedback and issues you bring to us, the better the game will be as time goes on. Join us on Discord to provide us with your feedback! https://discord.gg/x8vr

Changes include:

New Features

Added enemy visuals to Molotov abilities (Hotspot (Izara) and Blockbuster (Jaguar)) so that players can tell if a Molotov ability is friendly or has been cast by an enemy

Polished Options menu to add more settings and make it more user-friendly

Improved ADS algonomics

Valve Index controller model is displayed and appropriate button is highlighted in Tutorial

Added 5 seconds to Buy Phase (55 seconds in the 1st round, 35 seconds in the other rounds)

Added option to grab magazines with a trigger button instead of grip

Balance

Nyx hero item (Subterfuze) adjustment

Movement speed adjustment

Bug fixes

Fixed Crosshair not displaying when held with the Syphon pocket hand

Fixed Subterfuze (Nyx hero item) and Nightwatcher (Vesper hero item) not deploying projectile upon releasing Trigger button

Adjusted collision on Rock Fortress and Mech Garage maps

Fixed pixelated visual of Oblivion (Vesper smoke ability) on Quest 2

Fixed VO (hero quip) volume settings so that users can only change the volume from the VO slider in the options menu

Improvements

Some tutorial aspects have been simplified

Known Issues

Players may be kicked out to Main Menu with Error messages after matchmaking (X8 logo shows up and it looks like they are loading into the map, but they get kicked to the Main Menu). If this happens, return to Main Menu and select "Reconnect"

**Please be advised that players on an older version of the game will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.

Download X8 here!

📌 Meta: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4518172508241377/

📌 Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1763510/X8/