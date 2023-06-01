Quick fix 1.1.1

Act 1:
- Replaced some of the dialogue of The Travel Agent in The Control Room to clarify puzzle solution
- Shortened cutscene of The Train Station rotating
- Shortened wait time in the intro cutscene
Act 2:
- Replaced some of the dialogue of The Cook in The Kitchen to clarify puzzle solution
Act 3:
- Fixed visual bug with sleeping NPC in your apartment in final cutscene
- Updated walkthrough for The Trials floor VIII
- Corrected possible bug with the zone color in final cutscene
- Fixed bug in The Arrival Hall which in some instances led to NPC not giving you required item
Changed files in this update