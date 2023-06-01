 Skip to content

Dagdrøm update for 1 June 2023

Quick fix 1.1.1

View all patches · Build 11373842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Act 1:

  • Replaced some of the dialogue of The Travel Agent in The Control Room to clarify puzzle solution
  • Shortened cutscene of The Train Station rotating
  • Shortened wait time in the intro cutscene

Act 2:

  • Replaced some of the dialogue of The Cook in The Kitchen to clarify puzzle solution

Act 3:

  • Fixed visual bug with sleeping NPC in your apartment in final cutscene
  • Updated walkthrough for The Trials floor VIII
  • Corrected possible bug with the zone color in final cutscene
  • Fixed bug in The Arrival Hall which in some instances led to NPC not giving you required item

