manaCompiler update for 1 June 2023

Update 1.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sample : Major improvements: added sustain looping, slice envelope and various tweaks.
  • Matrix : learning input doesn't need triggers anymore: also legato notes are received.
  • Matrix : Learn mode stay on when starting the global time.
  • UI: All menu operations now have descriptions below the screen.
  • UI: G key shows grid to where all objects and trays snap when moved around.
  • UI: X key opens selected object's edit view (Sample, Tuner, RatioDriver, Wavetable and Reverb)

