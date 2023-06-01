- Sample : Major improvements: added sustain looping, slice envelope and various tweaks.
- Matrix : learning input doesn't need triggers anymore: also legato notes are received.
- Matrix : Learn mode stay on when starting the global time.
- UI: All menu operations now have descriptions below the screen.
- UI: G key shows grid to where all objects and trays snap when moved around.
- UI: X key opens selected object's edit view (Sample, Tuner, RatioDriver, Wavetable and Reverb)
manaCompiler update for 1 June 2023
Update 1.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
