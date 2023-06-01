A Big Thank You and Exciting Updates on the Way!

Hi everyone,

First off, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you who've jumped aboard by purchasing the Early Access on Steam. We appreciate your faith in us and are excited to keep making Cinderstone Online the best it can be with your support.

We have a big update coming your way next week - our roadmap will be unveiled! Stay tuned to see the journey we have planned for the game.

In the meantime, we've been squashing bugs and making improvements. Here are the details in our latest patch notes, sorted by importance:

Gameplay Updates:

Dark iron now spawns in the node stash instead of inventory.

Added requirement PP for dark Iron.

Now you can choose to craft X items without pressing CRAFT every time.

If 100% chance rate, you won't see "success" screen anymore during crafting.

Quests and NPC Adjustments:

Fixed names for side quests in Wellington.

Fixed description for the quest 'Guardian Request'.

Changed NPC 'Caravan Carl' to male.

Added quest marker back to the compass.

Missions 2-8 and 2-9 now have better drop chances for quest items.

Graphic Fixes and Adjustments:

Trying to fix graphic issues with Water Imps.

Fixed issue with boss walls in Wellington not disappearing when the boss dies.

Login character creation scene has now wider walls for widescreen resolutions.

Item and Crafting Changes:

Fixed level 20 staff recipe.

Deceptive Elixir icon color change to avoid confusion with health potions.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue with Dela Log not spawning in Wellington.

Possible fix for dungeons not functioning properly after a while (empty dungeons with no monsters).

Miscellaneous Updates:

Mission 8 Typo fix, 'Lordanis' changed to 'Iordanis'.

Bandit Warriors in Wellington difficulty has been balanced.

Day-Night cycle update test underway.

Again, thanks to everyone for your ongoing support and feedback. We're working hard to keep improving the game for you. Can't wait for you to see the roadmap next week!

Cheers,

CinderstoneOnline Team