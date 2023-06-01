-
Added “egg tiles” and “player tiles”
- Player tiles stop the player from walking through them, but allow eggs to pass
- Egg tiles do the opposite, allowing the player to walk through but not eggs
-
Checkpoints
- Added checkpoints to the insane levels and the secret level
- Holding ALT while resetting a level will reset your checkpoint and bring you to the end of the level
-
Menu Toys
-
If you found those secret little egg people that would show up in the main menu when they were collected, those are menu toys
-
I’ve completely overhauled the system and made it so instead of having to find the secret spots in levels, you can unlock toys by completing all levels in a world
-
I put so much time into this system because I want it to serve as a sort of achievement system, you will be rewarded with fun menu toys if you complete certain levels or find certain secrets
- As of 0.6.0 there is the 3 egg people you can unlock by completing all of the levels in the first 3 worlds, as well as 1 secret toy
- I replaced the secret egg people with something new that I haven’t fully implemented but it is worth checking those spots again
-
-
New timer settings
- Added toggles to show level, world and game timers
- With this you can disable world and game timers and only show the level timers
-
Color blind mode
- Threw this together really fast, will definitely improve it in the future
- Simply adds unique shapes to the different colored eggs with the goal of differentiating them without their color alone
- Normal eggs have nothing, portal eggs have a full circle, sticky eggs have a hollow square, and bouncy eggs (currently unused) have a straight line
-
Work in progress level progression
- Most of the work on this isn’t shown in the game yet as it’s still in progress
- The only change added this update is needing to complete every normal level of a world to unlock it’s hard mode, rather than completing every level in the game
- Unlocking insane levels is still the same, beat every hard mode level of a world
- Unlocking hard mode or an insane level now saves the game so you don’t get the popup a 2nd time
- Planning out normal level progression, probably won’t implement until 1.0; you will only be able to play 3 uncompleted levels in a world at a time. If you haven’t done the tutorial for a world you are required to do so, but after you can skip around a little. The next world will also be unlocked if you have 16/20 levels completed. Been thinking about how I’d implement this for a while now since I obviously want the game to be speedrun friendly and this kind of messes with full game runs. If it becomes a problem and people want to run the game while skipping levels I could implement a mini level select that you can open within a level.
-
Old portal level number changes
- portal3 → portal4
- portal4 → portal5
- portal5 → portal6
- portal6 → portal7
- portal7 → portal19
-
Level changes
- egg7: remade end, completely remade hard mode
- egg9: added 2nd spring to end of level, completely remade end of hard mode
- egg10: completely changed end of hard mode
- egg13: added walls to prevent from skipping entire level, remade hard mode
- egg15: changed hard mode to stop from skipping entire level, kept skip in normal level
- key3: tweaked hard mode
- key11: lowered the door
- portal0: changed positions of eggs
- portal7: added arrows pointing to golden egg, made golden egg closer, looks more like an S, added cannons and egg tile to hard mode
- sticky1: added small new section at end of level
- sticky7: removed spiked in the beginning, added a spring at the end (made easier)
-
Tiny key changes
- Tweaked door opening jump, you will now always be boosted upward if unlocking a door with a key in your mouth while in the air, if you hold DOWN you won’t do a little hop :)
- Changed position of key collision when being sucked, this should prevent sucking keys through walls and keys getting stuck in unsuckable positions
-
Updated controller support
- Changed the way controller aiming works, you are now able to grab eggs that are behind other eggs
- There’s a cursor controlled by the left stick, the further you hold the left stick the further the cursor is aimed in that direction
- Feel like this is the best way to implement controller aiming but it still feels really bad so I’m probably just going to give up on it here lol
- Will probably add controller support in the menus at some point but I wouldn’t recommend using a controller to play this game at all
-
Smaller changes
- Tutorial text boxes now show the proper keybinds instead of just the default
- Added “save debug times” setting, allows you to toggle whether or not times will save if on debug mode
- Made so you can right click to teleport to a portal egg after you’ve shot a different egg, before if you shot a portal egg then any other egg you wouldn’t be able to
- Added fps cap option to settings, set to 60 by default, can set to 0 to uncap
- Fixed sticky egg jump buffering
- Hitting escape on the main menu now gives a prompt to close the game instead of instantly closing it
- Turned down volume of cannon & cannonball sounds
- Added way to toggle discord rich presence, either go into your savefile and change the “rich_presence” variable under “Settings” to false, or use the “discord” console command, think it was causing a crash on windows 11
