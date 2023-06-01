Honest Work

One of the biggest lies we are all told is "work is its own reward." Shiniko never believed this either. Sure, being a reaper can be fun sometimes, but nobody's paying her to do it. Luckily for her, she knows just where to go to get a more tangible reward...

Shiniko the Reaper now has a new weapon available in the shop, Graverobber. This is a Support weapon that lacks the offensive power of the Scythe, but allows Shiniko to dig up treasures by dashing into the ground! She'll dig up a different treasure depending on the distance of her dash, and each treasure provides a nice little "permanent" boost to whoever picks it up.

Speaking of loot, a few new items have been added to the Variety Gashapon! You can see them in the list below! There are also a few other important things in that list too, like some Keepaway adjustments, so maybe it's worth the read.

Balancing Adjustments:

Liftoff missiles now cost only 1 ammo.

Liftoff attack delay after shooting a missile has been decreased.

Various adjustments have been made to the Keepaway mode: When a player drops the flag due to being KO'd, the flag will only be obtainable by the enemy team. This effect lasts for 5 seconds. A trail now follows the player currently holding the flag. If the flag is picked up by an ally (including the player who dropped it) after deliberately being dropped, that player will now receive amplified damage for 5 seconds.

Shiniko the Reaper's dash distance is now halved while carrying a flag.

Shazia the Dream's grapple strength has been reduced further while carrying a flag.

Subduing no longer increases respawn time.

Bug Fixes:

The game resolution no longer gets stuck at the default resolution when switching to fullscreen.

Players are no longer credited for a KO if they deal knockback to an enemy at the same time that another player inflicts the final damage.

Fixed an issue where players could not bounce the ball with their body again until they hit it with a projectile.

Fixed player-based special effects sometimes not triggering for network players.

Natural Logarithm's Rerouted Power effect is now displayed to all players.

Miscellaneous:

Every player who obtained Quick Thinking during the Lunar New Year 2023 event will also receive Cat-Like Reflex.

During networking hiccups, the game will now attempt to keep players moving. This is intended to make aiming easier against high latency players. This is an experimental change, and may be reverted if it is too disruptive.

An option to join a randomly selected team has been added to the in-game menu.

Players are now able to archive items in their inventory. Archived items will no longer be displayed in the player's inventory, unless it is viewed through the Trading menu. Items can be unarchived through the Account Management menu. An option to unarchive individual items will be implemented in the near future.

The scoreboard now displays the current round's scores.

While using Bounty Hunter as Shazia the Dream, if your Outlaw is KO'd, the KO confirmation sound will now play at a higher pitch.

Shazia the Dream's chains are now more precisely cut off.

New Variety Gashapon Items: