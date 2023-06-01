 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counterpact update for 1 June 2023

Honest Work

Share · View all patches · Build 11373452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One of the biggest lies we are all told is "work is its own reward." Shiniko never believed this either. Sure, being a reaper can be fun sometimes, but nobody's paying her to do it. Luckily for her, she knows just where to go to get a more tangible reward...

Shiniko the Reaper now has a new weapon available in the shop, Graverobber. This is a Support weapon that lacks the offensive power of the Scythe, but allows Shiniko to dig up treasures by dashing into the ground! She'll dig up a different treasure depending on the distance of her dash, and each treasure provides a nice little "permanent" boost to whoever picks it up.

Speaking of loot, a few new items have been added to the Variety Gashapon! You can see them in the list below! There are also a few other important things in that list too, like some Keepaway adjustments, so maybe it's worth the read.

Balancing Adjustments:

  • Liftoff missiles now cost only 1 ammo.

  • Liftoff attack delay after shooting a missile has been decreased.

  • Various adjustments have been made to the Keepaway mode:

    • When a player drops the flag due to being KO'd, the flag will only be obtainable by the enemy team. This effect lasts for 5 seconds.
    • A trail now follows the player currently holding the flag.
    • If the flag is picked up by an ally (including the player who dropped it) after deliberately being dropped, that player will now receive amplified damage for 5 seconds.

  • Shiniko the Reaper's dash distance is now halved while carrying a flag.

  • Shazia the Dream's grapple strength has been reduced further while carrying a flag.

  • Subduing no longer increases respawn time.

Bug Fixes:

  • The game resolution no longer gets stuck at the default resolution when switching to fullscreen.
  • Players are no longer credited for a KO if they deal knockback to an enemy at the same time that another player inflicts the final damage.
  • Fixed an issue where players could not bounce the ball with their body again until they hit it with a projectile.
  • Fixed player-based special effects sometimes not triggering for network players.
  • Natural Logarithm's Rerouted Power effect is now displayed to all players.

Miscellaneous:

  • Every player who obtained Quick Thinking during the Lunar New Year 2023 event will also receive Cat-Like Reflex.

  • During networking hiccups, the game will now attempt to keep players moving.

    • This is intended to make aiming easier against high latency players.
    • This is an experimental change, and may be reverted if it is too disruptive.

  • An option to join a randomly selected team has been added to the in-game menu.

  • Players are now able to archive items in their inventory.

    • Archived items will no longer be displayed in the player's inventory, unless it is viewed through the Trading menu.
    • Items can be unarchived through the Account Management menu. An option to unarchive individual items will be implemented in the near future.

  • The scoreboard now displays the current round's scores.

  • While using Bounty Hunter as Shazia the Dream, if your Outlaw is KO'd, the KO confirmation sound will now play at a higher pitch.

  • Shazia the Dream's chains are now more precisely cut off.

New Variety Gashapon Items:

  • Galactic (Uncommon Loadout Outfit)
  • First Class (Common Loadout Outfit)
  • Speedometer (Common Pet)
  • Riddled (Common Emote)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2061751 Depot 2061751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2061752 Depot 2061752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link