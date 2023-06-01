Honest Work

One of the biggest lies we are all told is "work is its own reward." Shiniko never believed this either. Sure, being a reaper can be fun sometimes, but nobody's paying her to do it. Luckily for her, she knows just where to go to get a more tangible reward...
Shiniko the Reaper now has a new weapon available in the shop, Graverobber. This is a Support weapon that lacks the offensive power of the Scythe, but allows Shiniko to dig up treasures by dashing into the ground! She'll dig up a different treasure depending on the distance of her dash, and each treasure provides a nice little "permanent" boost to whoever picks it up.
Speaking of loot, a few new items have been added to the Variety Gashapon! You can see them in the list below! There are also a few other important things in that list too, like some Keepaway adjustments, so maybe it's worth the read.
Balancing Adjustments:
-
Liftoff missiles now cost only 1 ammo.
-
Liftoff attack delay after shooting a missile has been decreased.
-
Various adjustments have been made to the Keepaway mode:
- When a player drops the flag due to being KO'd, the flag will only be obtainable by the enemy team. This effect lasts for 5 seconds.
- A trail now follows the player currently holding the flag.
- If the flag is picked up by an ally (including the player who dropped it) after deliberately being dropped, that player will now receive amplified damage for 5 seconds.
-
Shiniko the Reaper's dash distance is now halved while carrying a flag.
-
Shazia the Dream's grapple strength has been reduced further while carrying a flag.
-
Subduing no longer increases respawn time.
Bug Fixes:
- The game resolution no longer gets stuck at the default resolution when switching to fullscreen.
- Players are no longer credited for a KO if they deal knockback to an enemy at the same time that another player inflicts the final damage.
- Fixed an issue where players could not bounce the ball with their body again until they hit it with a projectile.
- Fixed player-based special effects sometimes not triggering for network players.
- Natural Logarithm's Rerouted Power effect is now displayed to all players.
Miscellaneous:
-
Every player who obtained Quick Thinking during the Lunar New Year 2023 event will also receive Cat-Like Reflex.
-
During networking hiccups, the game will now attempt to keep players moving.
- This is intended to make aiming easier against high latency players.
- This is an experimental change, and may be reverted if it is too disruptive.
-
An option to join a randomly selected team has been added to the in-game menu.
-
Players are now able to archive items in their inventory.
- Archived items will no longer be displayed in the player's inventory, unless it is viewed through the Trading menu.
- Items can be unarchived through the Account Management menu. An option to unarchive individual items will be implemented in the near future.
-
The scoreboard now displays the current round's scores.
-
While using Bounty Hunter as Shazia the Dream, if your Outlaw is KO'd, the KO confirmation sound will now play at a higher pitch.
-
Shazia the Dream's chains are now more precisely cut off.
New Variety Gashapon Items:
- Galactic (Uncommon Loadout Outfit)
- First Class (Common Loadout Outfit)
- Speedometer (Common Pet)
- Riddled (Common Emote)
Changed files in this update