 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fantasy Survivors update for 1 June 2023

Update 23 - Some sounds are now location based and fade with distance

Share · View all patches · Build 11373429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

Some sounds (mostly attacks and hits) are now location based and also fade with distance.
The maximum "hearing range" is about 1.5 X the screen's width.

Till later,
André

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220871 Depot 2220871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link