HOTFIX PATCH - EA 0.4.50

BALANCE CHANGES
- Increased starter supplies from 500 to 1000 for all challenges.
- Event 'Carnage Crusader' now grants 2 stacks of 'Killing Spree' in addition to the bonus +1 XP from each stack of 'Killing Spree'.
BUG FIXES
- Challenge 'Shield Operator' is missing new recruits.
- Challenge 'Aim for the Head' is missing new recruits.
- Fixes to challenge modes only affect newly started challenges.
- Region log is not tracking total kills after every mission. This should be showing the total accumulated kills to date. The number will start updating with newly completed missions.
- When loading a saved game played on the EASY or NORMAL game difficulties, game settings show the HARD difficulty selected.
- Final message of the Skills tutorial overlaps skill details.
- Combat log is showing incorrect (default) names for custom named mercs.
- Combat log is showing incorrect scaling after changing card size option in game settings.
- Combat log is not truncating at the correct line when using a larger text option.
- Default (in combat) card details size was unintentionally showing the larger details size. This can still be changed in Game Settings - Combat - Card Details Size. Players with a custom details size should not be affected by this fix.
Full patch notes Content Update 04 can be found here.
Please post your issues in Discord or the Steam forums. Thank you!
