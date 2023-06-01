- fixed bug where a restet at the start of the game lets you skip the first floor
- fixed bug where you get stuck at the rotation enemy by removing its length
Klitorax update for 1 June 2023
small bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2111001 Depot 2111001
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2111002 Depot 2111002
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2111003 Depot 2111003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update