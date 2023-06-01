 Skip to content

Klitorax update for 1 June 2023

small bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11373332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed bug where a restet at the start of the game lets you skip the first floor
  • fixed bug where you get stuck at the rotation enemy by removing its length

Changed files in this update

