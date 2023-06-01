Patch 1.0.9.59

As always you can watch us build the game live on Twitch.

Sheldons storyline has been extended.

Right now this is a test to see how it feels narrative wise.

If this works out I will be finishing off this branch and then doing the same for Shelly.

Right now this is about 1/3rd of the conversation with Sheldon but the rest is already written.

There are a bunch of routes here based on how you've played through Animus.

There are also different routes based on your choices with Sheldon.

After these sections are done we only have a few more rooms in Animus.

Until finalization this entire section is in English only.

A Twitch button has been added to the main menu.

Development streams happen every Monday-Saturday from 1:00AM PDT to around 8:00AM PDT.

Thor talks about game development, life, the universe, and everything in-between.

While the grand majority of Heartbound is developed off stream this is a great place to ask questions.

That being said from June 1st to around June 8th Thor is just playing Diablo 4 on there.

He worked at Blizzard Entertainment for 7 years and Diablo is his favorite IP.

Demon killing vacation is the best vacation.

A Discord button has been added to the main menu.

We're at almost 5,000 active members in the Discord now!

Tons of players didn't realize we had this place setup.

Hopefully this new button fixes that.

A YouTube button has been added to the main menu.

The channel has a lot of gameplay videos for different releases.

We also put the monthly update videos here!

PT-PT is now a disabled option on the Language menu.

This is actively being worked on so I hope you all enjoy it when we're done!

FAN is now a disabled option on the Language menu.

Eventually we plan to release a Fan Translation system.

This should let you put in your own translation for the game.

It's far off and something we plan to release after the full launch.

A new song appears in the latest cutscene.

A new song is now in the OST.

has been added to the Heartbound font.

A number of facial expressions have been added for Sheldon.

Full Steamdeck Support has been added!