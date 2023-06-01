 Skip to content

Town of Salem 2 update for 1 June 2023

Party System is here!

Hey Townies!

The party system has arrived! Invite your friends to a party, and choose the lobby that you would like to join!

New Feature

• Added Parties!
• You can now start a Party from the home screen and invite your friends!
• The Party leader can choose which Game Mode to join together.
NOTE: Custom and Join With Code are not supported at this time, but are coming soon.

Improvements

• Role reveal screen improved to have better performance.
• Doomsayer will now get Invincible Defense the night they successfully Doom 3 players.
• Pirate will now get Invincible Defense upon winning 2 Duels.
• Veteran will now show powerful attack pips when alerting.
• Changed the Exit and Leave Game buttons in settings to be more obvious.

Bug Fixes

• Jester cannot use vest while dead anymore.
• Fixed issues with Player Log setting, Quality setting, and vSync setting not being set to your preference.
• Fixed the Powerful Defense description in the Role Card.

